South Africa: Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition At Umzimkhulu

press release

Yesterday, police officers deployed to beef up security at Umzimkhulu were conducting crime prevention duties in a bid to reduce violent crimes in the area. Whilst performing their duties, they stopped a motor vehicle and conducted a search. A 9mm Norinco pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was found in the vehicle. A 45-year-old man who was in the vehicle was arrested after he failed to produce a valid license to possess the firearm and ammunition. He was taken to Ibisi police station where he was detained and charged for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition illegally. The suspect is expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates' Court on Monday, 16 October 2017. The firearm will also be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if it was used in any other crimes in the country.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa has welcomed the vigilance of police officials deployed to calm a very volatile area. "We have taken note of the speculation and comments in the media following this arrest. We appeal to the community and all other leaders in that area to remain calm and allow police to do their job. Given the number of high profile deaths in that area one should expect that police officials will act firmly if people are roaming around carrying firearms and ammunition without valid permits. Contrary to claims in the media, the arrested suspect and his wife have not been able to produce a valid permit for the firearm and ammunition. The matter needs to be investigated further and the suspect will be afforded an opportunity to state his case when he appears in court," he said.