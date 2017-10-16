15 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition At Umzimkhulu

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Yesterday, police officers deployed to beef up security at Umzimkhulu were conducting crime prevention duties in a bid to reduce violent crimes in the area. Whilst performing their duties, they stopped a motor vehicle and conducted a search. A 9mm Norinco pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was found in the vehicle. A 45-year-old man who was in the vehicle was arrested after he failed to produce a valid license to possess the firearm and ammunition. He was taken to Ibisi police station where he was detained and charged for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition illegally. The suspect is expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates' Court on Monday, 16 October 2017. The firearm will also be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if it was used in any other crimes in the country.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa has welcomed the vigilance of police officials deployed to calm a very volatile area. "We have taken note of the speculation and comments in the media following this arrest. We appeal to the community and all other leaders in that area to remain calm and allow police to do their job. Given the number of high profile deaths in that area one should expect that police officials will act firmly if people are roaming around carrying firearms and ammunition without valid permits. Contrary to claims in the media, the arrested suspect and his wife have not been able to produce a valid permit for the firearm and ammunition. The matter needs to be investigated further and the suspect will be afforded an opportunity to state his case when he appears in court," he said.

South Africa

The Traditional Vegetable and Sweet Potato Research That's Revolutionising the Way We Build Food and Nutrition Security in Africa

Research focusing on traditional crops that are often ignored and known as "orphan crops" shows they contain minerals… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.