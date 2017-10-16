South Africa: Another Illegal Firearm Confiscated in Mthatha

Research focusing on traditional crops that are often ignored and known as "orphan crops" shows they contain minerals… Read more »

Mthatha Cluster: Mthatha police arrested three suspects aged between 35 and 41 years old after they were found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm Luger pistol with six rounds of ammunition, sixty three Mandrax tablets and 118 dagga muffins. The suspects were arrested during a crime prevention operation conducted in Mthatha on Saturday 14 October 2017 at about 16:30. The suspects will appear before Mthatha Magistrates' Court on Monday 16 October 2017 for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and drugs.

