15 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Setting the Record Straight - the Detention of 10 Suspects in Operations Executed Outside the Huguenot Tunnel and Laingsburg

The SAPS in the Western Cape has learned with dismay inaccurate reports in the The Times newspaper of Friday, 13 October 2017 under the headline: "Cops mess up big time".

It is on this basis that we wish to set the record straight. The operations in question were intelligence-led, multidisciplinary SAPS vehicle checkpoints. As it would be the case in similar operations, the suspects were subdued in an effort to search and minimise risk. They were subsequently transported to Cape Town Central police station where they were interviewed by detectives. At no stage was the Minister of Police involved in the interviewing process as that is an operational exercise reserved for SAPS members. It is also devoid of truth that the suspects were made to lie on the ground for hours while waiting for the Minister of Police to arrive. The Minister, who had been in Cape Town during the week, visited operations including the one outside the Huguenot tunnel on Friday evening 06 October 2017.

The "arrests" in question were lawfully executed in terms of Section 40 (1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 and SAPS Standing Order (G) 341 which give authority for any person who is reasonably suspected of having committed a Schedule 1 offence to be arrested. The suspects were interviewed within the prescribed period stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act, which is 48 hours. They were subsequently released on Sunday, 08 October 2017. This office further wishes to refute allegations of torture and assault during the period the suspects were being questioned.

The Provincial SAPS wishes to reiterate its commitment to fighting serious and violent crimes in the Western Cape hence our members are still hard at work pursuing leads that could lead to the arrest of those who carried out the murders in Marikana.

