15 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Trend Continues As Muthambi Takes Turn to Suspend Top Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

In what is seemingly becoming a ministerial trend this year, Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has suspended her chief financial officer and a deputy director general for undisclosed reasons.

Muthambi announced on Sunday that CFO Masilo Makhura and deputy DG for administration Linda Shange were placed on precautionary suspension from October 13, pending the finalisation of a formal investigation process.

"The suspensions are precautionary measures taken by the ministry and do not in any way constitute a judgement against the two senior officials," a department statement read.

"As is common course, this process is confidential and is a matter between the employer and the employees concerned."

Measures had been put in place to ensure the department can still run without the two officials, and her department would "follow labour practices", she added.

The move comes after a number of other ministers in this administration have placed their officials on "precautionary suspension" under very similar circumstances in the past few months.

Scant information was provided in those cases as well.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane suspended her director general Dan Mashitisho in July.

MPs on the water and sanitation portfolio committee said they were alarmed at the suspension, saying it brought the number of unexplained suspensions of senior management to five.

Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana suspended his director general Mike Mlengana pending an internal investigation, also in July.

Mlengana told Landbou Weekblad at the time that he was suspended for not signing documents for projects that had not properly gone out on tender.

Home Affairs director general Mkuseli Apleni was suspended by Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize in September.

Apleni is going to court, with his lawyer saying it was not clear what he was being suspended for.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini fired South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza in July, also under pressured circumstances.

Her director general Zane Dangor resigned in March over the Sassa debacle, citing a breakdown in the relationship with Dlamini in their duties to the Constitutional Court.

Source: News24

South Africa

The Traditional Vegetable and Sweet Potato Research That's Revolutionising the Way We Build Food and Nutrition Security in Africa

Research focusing on traditional crops that are often ignored and known as "orphan crops" shows they contain minerals… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.