15 October 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Daso UCT Wins SRC Election

press release By Phumzile Van Damme MP

Preliminary results of the SRC elections at the University of Cape Town (UCT) indicate a clean sweep by the Democratic Alliance Students Organization (DASO).

All nine DASO candidates (the #DASO9) who contested have been elected, which means that DASO UCT has a majority of nine out of fifteen seats.

At its first meeting, the SRC will elect a President, and the various office bearers.

The DASO movement continues to sweep across the country with DASO governing institutions in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

The #DASO9 ran a campaign which promised a student-centered UCT for all, where every student feels a sense of belonging, which has now been endorsed by the UCT student community.

The #DASO9 also pledged that 50% of the SRC stipend paid to SRC members will be donated to a fund to assist financially excluded students. An estimated R100 000 will be raised from this alone, bolstered by a vigorous fundraising campaign to provide financial support to financially excluded students.

The DA congratulates the #DASO9 who ran an excellent campaign overseen by DASO member and Campaign Manager, Brandon Douwie.

The #DASO9 are:

Karabo Khakhau

Hannah Margetts

Emma Johansson

Tami Jackson

Dylan-James Greenstone

Christoper Logan

Rodney Cameron

Gift Qetu-Yates

Mthobisi Mngomezulu

The #DASO9 have endeavored to work hard for all students by providing financial support to prevent financial exclusions, academic support to prevent academic exclusions, a more inclusive institution, making mental health a priority, a safer campus, embracing academic freedom, a more efficient transport system, a student-centred UCT for all where all students feels a sense of belonging.

They will work hard on delivery.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DASO Western Cape Constituency Head

South Africa

