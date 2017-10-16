South Africa: Sharks Blow As Ward Ruled Out for Season

The Sharks have been dealt a blow with the news that centre Jeremy Ward has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Coach Robert du Preez confirmed the news on Saturday following his side's 31-20 loss to Western Province at Kings Park.

"He's out for the rest of the year ... broken collar bone," Du Preez responded when asked about Ward's potential availability for the Currie Cup playoffs.

The Sharks, having finished top of the log in regular season, will host the Blue Bulls on Saturday in the weekend's first semi-final while, if they win, they will also host the final against either Western Province or the Golden Lions.

The good news for Du Preez was that Lukhanyo Am returned from injury to play 55 minutes in Saturday's loss.

He will be expected to start against the Blue Bulls on Saturday while 21-year-old Marius Louw is an option at No 12.

Kick-off in Durban on Saturday is at 14:30.

Source: Sport24