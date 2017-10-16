16 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Blow As Ward Ruled Out for Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sharks have been dealt a blow with the news that centre Jeremy Ward has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Coach Robert du Preez confirmed the news on Saturday following his side's 31-20 loss to Western Province at Kings Park.

"He's out for the rest of the year ... broken collar bone," Du Preez responded when asked about Ward's potential availability for the Currie Cup playoffs.

The Sharks, having finished top of the log in regular season, will host the Blue Bulls on Saturday in the weekend's first semi-final while, if they win, they will also host the final against either Western Province or the Golden Lions.

The good news for Du Preez was that Lukhanyo Am returned from injury to play 55 minutes in Saturday's loss.

He will be expected to start against the Blue Bulls on Saturday while 21-year-old Marius Louw is an option at No 12.

Kick-off in Durban on Saturday is at 14:30.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

The Traditional Vegetable and Sweet Potato Research That's Revolutionising the Way We Build Food and Nutrition Security in Africa

Research focusing on traditional crops that are often ignored and known as "orphan crops" shows they contain minerals… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.