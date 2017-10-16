South Africa's top junior Jayden Schaper lived up to his top billing with a superb performance in the seventh Bridge Fund Managers Junior Series on Saturday.

All 18 winners in the Under-19 A-Division of the nationwide series will challenge in two regional finals for two coveted spots in the field of the prestigious junior North and South Junior Championship at Pinehurst Resort from 2-4 July 2018.

The 16-year-old from Benoni threw his name in the hat for the North Regional Final when he raced to a four-stroke victory at ERPM Golf Club.

He racked up five birdies and an eagle at the par-five 17th to win with a flawless seven-under-par 65, recording the lowest winning score in the series to date and the GolfRSA National Squad member was delighted with the result.

'I've played a lot of golf in the last few months, including the Junior Presidents Cup last month, but with exams coming up, I really only had this event to qualify,' said the Ebotse golfer.

'I had one chance and I got the job done, so I'm one step closer to the big prize. The competition for the two spots to the North and South Junior is really stiff, because every junior on the circuit is gunning for this opportunity. Even though all the winners will still have to shoot out for the two spots, it's a huge relief to know I've qualified.'

Warrick Purchase, who also plays out of Ebotse, did a great job of chasing Schaper with three birdies and eagles at the par four eighth and 17, but four bogeys spoiled his run. The 16-year-old had to settle for second on 69, but Purchase will take another stab at victory in the eighth event on Sunday.

Glendower's Marco Massiceti, who shared third on two under with Jordan Burnand from Ebotse, will also have another go at the Wanderers Golf Club.

The Barbaglia family from Bryanston enjoyed a productive day at ERPM.

Enzo won the Under-19 A-Division Best Net on a score of 71 and sister Stephanie won the Under-13 A-Division Gross with a score of 76.

She beat Serengeti's Filip Sakota, who won Best Net on 71, by four strokes.

Local junior Cameron Muir doubled up in the Open B-Division for 9-15 handicaps. The ERPM golfer shot 84 to win Gross and collected Best Net with a 73 off his 11 handicap.

Ignatious Twala won the Open C-Division for handicaps over 16 on 38 points.

The 23-handicapper (pictured above) beat fellow Daveyton golfer Kagiso Makwe by two points in the Individual Stableford competition.

Mathias Frey also made the most of his home course advantage to edge out Khaya Maluleka from Benoni Country Club for the Under-13 B-Division honours in a count-out on 46 points.

Meanwhile the shortest and tallest competitors in the field also had reason to celebrate.

Six-foot something Liam van Deventer from Ebotse and the pint-sized Frey from ERPM both collected a sleeve of TaylorMade TP5s balls for their aces at the par-three fifth.

Dylan Rees didn't get it in the hole at the 14th for Bridge Fund Managers' Unit Trust Hole-in-One prize, but nearest the pin earned the Ebotse golfer a sleeve of TaylorMade PAs.

Results

U-19 A-Division 0-8 h/c Gross

65 - Jayden Schaper (Ebotse Golf Estte)

U-19 A-Division 0-8 h/c Net

71 - Enzo Barbaglia (Bryanston Country Club)

U-19 B-Division 9-15 h/c Gross

84 - Cameron Muir (ERPM Golf Club)

U-19 B-Division 9-15 h/c Net

73 - Cameron Muir (ERPM Golf Club)

U-19 C-Division 16+ (Individual Stableford) 38 points - Ignatious Twala (Daveyton Golf Club)

U-13 A-Division 0-15 h/c Gross

76 - Stephanie Barbaglia (Bryanston Country Club)

U-13 B-Division 0-15 h/c Net

71 - Filip Sakota (Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate)

U-13 B-Division 16+ h/c (Individual Stableford)

46 points - Mathias Frey (ERPM Golf Club)