16 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: How Police Tried to Stop Recording of Brutality Against Nasa Supporters - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

Rights groups and journalists were attacked as they documented police brutality in the aftermath of August 8 polls.

In a report, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Monday accused police of smashing phones and cameras used to document their brutal acts.

BRUTALITY

The report, titled Kill Those Criminals says, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) documented cases of at least 10 journalists countrywide who reported being harassed and being prevented from doing their job during the election period.

The report notes that threats of arrest after the elections from the Nairobi police chief also played a part in intimidating journalists and disrupting their work.

"Police smashed the camera of well-known international photographer, Neil Shea, in Kibera when he tried to photograph a youth leader being beaten," the report reads in part.

In Mathare, an activist who tried to capture police on film had his camera snatched and smashed by police.

They then beat him for the attempt.

He said the police told him: "If you film us, it can be used as evidence; we can lose our jobs."

PERMIT

Such experiences were common during the protests, the HRW and Amnesty International researchers say.

In Kibera, police obstructed and ejected from the area journalists who were covering protests.

KTN journalist Duncan Khaemba and cameraman David Okech were arrested for not possessing a permit for their protective clothing, while Wall Street Journal correspondent Matina Stevis was hit with a stick and told to leave the area along with others.

Police also threatened human rights defenders.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) said officers were not cooperating with them in their investigations into police actions in the post-election period.

Kenya

Police Killed Over 33 During Demo - Report

Kenya police killed at least 33 people in Nairobi during demos sparked off by August 8 presidential poll results,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.