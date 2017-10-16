16 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: IFRC and Somali Red Crescent Society Mourn Volunteers Killed in Mogadishu Blast

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society are mourning the deaths of five Red Crescent volunteers, killed in a large explosion in Mogadishu yesterday.

Several other volunteers and staff of the Somali Red Crescent Society have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The number of casualties may rise as some volunteers are still missing.

SRCS First Action Teams responded immediately, providing first aid and transferring the wounded to nearby hospitals.

IFRC extends its deepest condolences to the Somali Red Crescent Society and to the families of the volunteers killed and injured. Humanitarian volunteers and staff must be protected. They are not a target.

