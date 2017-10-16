Cameroon: Prisons Overflow After Deadly Protests

Yaounde — AT least 500 civilians in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon are detained in overcrowded facilities while scores wounded have fled hospitals for fear of arrest. Other protestors have reportedly been forced to pay US$60 bribes (R800) to be released from detention.

This follows the protests in dozens of towns in the English-speaking northwest and southwest Cameroon, in which security forces unlawfully shot dead more than 20 protesters demanding independence from the country. Protesters are aggrieved by alleged neglect by the government dominated by French-speaking regions. The arrests took place in the respective capital cities, Buea and Bamenda, respectively. In Buea the prison population has increased from about 1 000 to around 1 500 inmates. Ilaria Allegrozzi,

Amnesty International's regional executive, said the mass arrest of protestors, most who protested peacefully, was not only a violation of human rights but was also likely to be counter-productive. "The Cameroonian authorities should release anyone detained only for exercising their right to peaceful protest." The fear of arrest and large-scale deployment of security forces has led to wounded protestors fleeing hospitals fearing arrest. It is reported in at least one hospital, security forces have arrested patients.

Allegrozzi said the climate of fear in the English-speaking regions could lead to more people dying from injuries. "They are too scared to seek the medical treatment they so desperately need," said Ilaria. French and English are official languages of the Central African country of 24-million population but Cameroon is Francophone with 80 percent speaking French.