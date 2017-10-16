Sudan: Floods Leave Thousands Homeless in Sudan

The Korean ambassador in Sudan said in press statement to SUNA " We welcomes the recent decision by the U.S. Government… Read more »

Children already bearing the brunt of the conflict are worst affected, constituting 52 000 of the displaced civilians in Gezira, Kassala, Sennar, North Kordofan, South Darfur, West Darfur and White Nile. Some 19 000 houses have been destroyed. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has intervened following the destruction. The agency is intensifying distribution of latrine slabs, soap, chlorine tablets and scaled up hygiene promotion, solid waste management and water quality monitoring activities. In conflict-prone Sudan, heavy rains and floods constitute a seasonal threat putting children's lives at risk of epidemics. "The rains are also hampering the delivery of essential supplies and services to vulnerable communities," said a UNICEF spokesperson. The inclement weather exacerbates an already dire situation in the East African country of 40 million people. Some 163 severely acutely malnourished children were last month admitted for treatment. A cholera outbreak continues to affect especially women and children in all 18 states. Malnutrition, lack of improved water sources, open defecation and frequent human mobility are some of the main catalysts. Donors have contributed more than US$ 27 million (R365 million) to alleviate the plight of children, which is only 39 percent of required funds.

