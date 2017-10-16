15 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: One Injured as Building Collapses During Kenyatta Rally

By Nicholas Komu

One person was injured after a building collapsed during President Uhuru Kenyatta's campaign rally in Karatina Stadium, Nyeri County on Sunday.

The Jubilee Party supporters, who were sitting on the roof of the dilapidated hall, scampered for safety as the walls of the building collapsed.

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu was addressing Jubilee supporters when the building collapsed. The building was previously used for indoor games.

The President and his Deputy William Ruto watched at the building tumbled as Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua asked police and medics at the rally to treat the injured.

One woman who suffered a slight cut on her leg was rushed to hospital.

Nyeri County Commander Jacinta Wesonga, who confirmed the incident said: "Everyone was evacuated from the scene of the incident safely, save for one woman who escaped with a cut on the leg."

