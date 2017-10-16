NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya yesterday said his side is now gunning for their maiden Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after edging Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, closing the gap on log-leaders Dynamos.

Dynamos are on 57 points after being held by ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba yesterday, with Ngezi Platinum just a point behind after completing a double over Bulawayo City yesterday.

Qadir Amini shot from outside the box in the 69th minute to beat goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda to get the crucial win for the platinum miners with six games to go before the end of the season.

Ndiraya revealed after the match that his team was now aiming for the top prize.

"I think it would be reasonable for us to start thinking about the top prize now. We are one point within Dynamos' reach and that gives us a chance to go for the top prize and that is what we are now doing," Ndiraya said.

"We are now going for the top prize; it's only reasonable for us as an institution to do that. We have safely reached our team targets, which is the top four, but we are now going for the big one, which is the top prize."

It was a game of few scoring opportunities, with the match appearing to end in a stalemate before the introduction of Terrence Dzvukamanja in the 63rd minute.

The talented forward changed the complexion of the game with his raids from the right flank, which created the chance for Amini to score.

Ngezi Platinum could have scored more had it not been for good defence work from Bulawayo City skipper Zibusiso Sibanda, who thwarted many of their raids.

Sadly for the hosts, the defender had to be ferried to hospital after he had a nasty collision with his fellow central defender Nyasha Mukumbi in the 75th minute.

It's not looking good for Bulawayo City in the league as they were dislodged to position 14 on the log-table by Harare City and Yadah FC.

City coach Mandla Mpofu was a disappointed man after the defeat, but he said he was confident they will survive the chop.

"I think at times football can be cruel. It was not easy coming into this game and playing against a team that really wants the league title. We are now after survival, there are no two ways about it. We really need to dig even deeper to make sure we stay in the league, but I am confident the boys can lift themselves up and win the remaining matches," Mpofu said.

Bulawayo City ... . 0

Ngezi Platinum Stars... (0) 1

Teams:

Bulawayo City: N Sibanda, A Tandi, N Mukumbi, S Ndlovu, I Wadi, Z Ngodzo, R Pavari, M Moyo (N Sianchali 65'), H Ncube (I Kutsanzira 57'), Z Sibanda (C Rupiya 80'), M Kadzola

Ngezi Platinum: T Mawaya, D Tavari, K Murera, Q Amini, L Chakoroma, X Moyo, G Murwira, W Mukanga, K Bulaji (K Machona 90+1'), M Charamba (T Dzvukamanja 63'), W Pakamisa (J Nguluve 59')