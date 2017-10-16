Cameroon: Weightlifting Cup - Essama, Mekegni Are the Strongest

The 2017 Cup of Cameroon finals took place in Yaounde recently

Joël Essama and Clementine Mekegni are the winners of the 2017 edition of the Cup of Cameroon for weightlifting. This was the outcome of the Cup of Cameroon finals that took place at the esplanade of the Government Bilingual High School Tsinga, Yaounde, recently. Organised by the Cameroon Weightlifting Federation, the competition brought together 40 athletes from across the country. Last Saturday's competition marked the end of the 2017 weightlifting season in Cameroon. The competition took place outdoors even though it is an indoor sport. It was an opportunity for the public to discover the techniques of the sport and also attract young athletes to a sport that is reserved only for the strongest. The competition took place in three phases notably the cadet, junior and senior categories. Each athlete had six trials; three in the snatch and three in the jerk. In the senior men's 105kg category, Essama Joël of Bulgare Weightlifting Club won gold in the clean and jerk after lifting 185kg and scored 330 points. In the senior women's category, Meukegni Clementine was the first in the clean and jerk lifting 120kg and scored 215 points. In the junior category Ntep Loic of Dalton Weightlifting club was the first after lifting 132kg and scored 244 points. At the end of the competition Dalton Weightlifting Club of Yaounde finished first with 674 points. Bulgare Weightlifting Club of Yaounde has 422 points and Douala Weightlifting Club has 297 points. The men's national team coach, Clement Mballa, said the competition enabled the athletes to improve on their performances and to prepare for the upcoming World Championship in the United States in November and the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year. Also the competition was an opportunity to discover talents from other regions many of whom are unable to participate in national competitions due to lack of transportation.