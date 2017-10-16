Cameroon - United Kingdom - Cooperation Ties Applauded

The appreciations were made in a State dinner offered on behalf of the Head of State by External Relations Minister on October 12

The increasing bilateral relations between Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been appreciated by the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. He made the remark on October 12, 2017 at a toast in a State dinner offered to the outgoing British High Commissioner to Cameroon, H.E Brain Olley, on behalf of the President of the Republic. The Minister praised the British diplomat for his tact in representing Her Majesty's government and promoting institutional reforms in the country. "Your government has contributed in the promotion of democracy, good governance and the rule of law, security and humanitarian aid. We appreciate your support to answering to the Head of State's call for a global response to fighting terrorism. We value your commitments in combating terrorism such as the training offered our military on counter terrorism mechanisms, the support of over five million US dollars to the Multinational Joint Task Force and other help rendered to us to better manage the influx of refugees from neighbouring countries," he stated. Minister Mbella Mbella appreciated the contributions offered by the British government towards eliminating illegal wildlife trade. He cited the first ever global conference on illegal wildlife trade organised in Cameroon in February 2014 which was facilitated by the British High Commissioner. He further expressed delight on the increase number of British investors in Cameroon during the four-year diplomatic stay of Brain Olley. Within the educational landscape, the High Commissioner was congratulated for the institution of the Cameroon Women Scholarship which sponsors women to pursue postgraduate degrees within the country. Mbella expressed satisfaction as to the increasing number of Cameroonians who are offered the Chevening Scholarship to study in the UK. "This year, 20 Cameroonians are in the United Kingdom on the ticket of the Chevening Scholarship which is sponsored by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK," he added. Brain Olley, on his part, lauded the hospitality, unity in diversity and the tolerance characteristics of the Cameroonian population. "These Commonwealth values of hospitality, diversity and tolerance are more evidently practiced in Cameron than any other country which I have served," he said. Hoping bilateral relations between both continue on a wider spectrum, he said his government will continue to lobby against female genital mutilation which is still regrettably practiced in several parts of the world. Brain Olley was decorated with the medal of Grand Officer of National Order of Valour.