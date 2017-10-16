15 October 2017

Cameroon: South West - Elite Mobilised for Dialogue Crusade

By Nkeze Mbonwoh

They held a closed door conclave at the Regional Governor's Office yesterday morning

The political elite of the South West met in the Regional Governor's office in Buea yesterday from 10.30 am. The selective delegation was led by former Cameroon's Premier and now Chair of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge, who is a son of the soil. In attendance were South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai and his "etat major" amidst high ranking natives who are Ministers, political leaders, and other influential personalities of Lebialem, Manyu, Kupe Muanenguba, Meme, Ndian and Fako Divisions. Although they held their meeting behind closed-doors with nothing filtering from their discussions, political pundits believe that the personalities seemingly charted ways for a full scale peace drive in the area following last September 22, 2017 and October 1, 2017 events in both Anglophone Regions of Cameroon. Approached on coming out of the meeting by this reporter Mafany Musonge who is political leader of the Region refused to make any declaration. However, the magnitude of the personalities coming out of the Governor's hall indicated that the days ahead were promising to be very busy in the region with intensified socio-political action and dialogue with the grassroots on the field. Yesterday's high-level meeting in Buea, comes just a few days after the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, dispatched by the Head of State, chaired a meet in Buea last October 12, 2017 with top State Security Officials to evaluate the upheavals staged in both Anglophone Regions of Cameroon recently. In recent times, the Governor of the South West Region has been multiplying messages of peace and harmony to the inhabitants of the Region. In his calls, the Governor has been underscoring the need for all children to go back to classrooms and the entire population to desist from ghost calls for agitations.

