Egypt: Cameroon-Egypt - Ambassador Lauds Fruitful Cooperation

The outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Cameroon, Sherif Salah Eldin Elleithy, has appreciated the tact in which Cameroon handled diplomatic relations between both countries during his four-year stay in Cameroon. He was speaking after a farewell audience granted to him by the Minister of Communication; Issa Tchiroma Bakary, on October 13, 2017. The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador said bilateral relations between both countries since inception in the 1960s have been on the increase with Cameroon being a very considerate diplomatic partner. "Egypt is the first African country to have a resident Ambassador in Cameroon in 1961 and the relations have since then been very excellent. Cameroon has shown us so much hospitality and we have never at a point felt like strangers," he stated. He expressed satisfaction while representing his country in Cameroon and appreciated the increasing bilateral relations in all domains that have been witnessed under his tenure. Sherif Salah said he observed the major role Cameroon plays in the Central African sub region and has always maintained peaceful relations with her neighbouring partners. This significant responsibility and serene relations, he added, has made Cameroon gained a reputable reputation for herself. "The manner in which the President pilots his diplomatic relations has made him to be respected and appreciated by many, not only within the sub region, but globally," he added. Sherif Salah will after all farewell audiences, leave Cameroon for Egypt.