16 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Lufwanyama MP Fumes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stanely Kombe

With his fate in court after being elected Member of Parliament in Lufwanyama constituency, Leonard Fungulwe was left fuming after security denied him entry in Chief Nkana's meeting with President Edgar Lungu.

Fungulwe who has not attended any government function since his election as a UPND Member of Parliament made himself available on Saturady when the Head of state visited Lufwanyama to commission a number of projects.

Despite identifying himself as area member of parliament, Fungulwe failed to join President Edgar Lungu when he called on Chief Nkana at his palace.

State House security allowed only a few government officials in the meeting while many waited outside with Fungulwe and district council chairperson among the victims.

"This is why I don't attend their functions, I am the Member of Parliament how can I be denied entry? They can't tell me the house is full, surely they couldn't remove one or two people?" Fungulwe fumed as he drove off the palace.

Zambia

Mansa Hospital Goes Smart

MANSA General Hospital has started modernising its operations with the installation of a paperless system known as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.