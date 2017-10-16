Zambia: UPND Lufwanyama MP Fumes

With his fate in court after being elected Member of Parliament in Lufwanyama constituency, Leonard Fungulwe was left fuming after security denied him entry in Chief Nkana's meeting with President Edgar Lungu.

Fungulwe who has not attended any government function since his election as a UPND Member of Parliament made himself available on Saturady when the Head of state visited Lufwanyama to commission a number of projects.

Despite identifying himself as area member of parliament, Fungulwe failed to join President Edgar Lungu when he called on Chief Nkana at his palace.

State House security allowed only a few government officials in the meeting while many waited outside with Fungulwe and district council chairperson among the victims.

"This is why I don't attend their functions, I am the Member of Parliament how can I be denied entry? They can't tell me the house is full, surely they couldn't remove one or two people?" Fungulwe fumed as he drove off the palace.