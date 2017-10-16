Zambia: UPND Set Conditions for Attending National Day of Prayer

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) says it will not attend the October 18 National Day of Prayer unless they are given certain guarantees.

Party spokesperson Charles Kakoma said that one of the conditions will be an official invitation to party president Hakainde Hichilema.

Kakoma said that the UPND would only attend if they were officially written to by the organizers of the National Day of Prayer.

President Edgar Lungu declared a National Day of Prayer and Fasting in 2015 with the day declared a national holiday.

The event will this year be held at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.