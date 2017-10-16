16 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND Set Conditions for Attending National Day of Prayer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andre Musonda

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) says it will not attend the October 18 National Day of Prayer unless they are given certain guarantees.

Party spokesperson Charles Kakoma said that one of the conditions will be an official invitation to party president Hakainde Hichilema.

Kakoma said that the UPND would only attend if they were officially written to by the organizers of the National Day of Prayer.

President Edgar Lungu declared a National Day of Prayer and Fasting in 2015 with the day declared a national holiday.

The event will this year be held at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Zambia

Tourism GDP Contribution Increases

THE Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) says tourism contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has in the last… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.