Zambia: Chingola Council Has Not Demolished Any Structure - Council

The Chingola Municipal Council has refuted claims by some individuals in the district that the council is carrying out a demolition exercise of all illegal structures.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Dona Mbalwe said the rumor is false as the exercise has never been carried out.

She says the council has resolved to bring sanity in land administration, and the council has constituted a team of officers who will be going round starting Monday 16th October 2017 to verify documents pertaining to the land on which people are developing in selected areas.

Mrs Mbalwe has since advised all developers to co-operate with officers during the operations.

She said those without building permits but have papers from the council will only be allowed to get the permits from the council while others without papers should submit their names to the building inspectors who will be in the field.

The council has since warned people who are building in the cemeteries and along rail reserves that they should stop with immediate effect as the developments does not have blessings from the institution.

Illegal land allocations in Chingola are slowly becoming a source of concern and the local authority is put in efforts aimed at curbing the vices.

Recently, the council passed a resolution to obtain a court injunction that would restrain individuals from constructing any structures without acquiring necessary documents from the local authority.