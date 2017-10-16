14 October 2017

Angola: Government Envisages Harder Penalties to End Illegal Logging

Luanda — The Angolan Government needs to increase the penalties to put an end to illegal logging countrywide, as defended by 42 percent of Internet users who participated in a survey conducted by ANGOP in the last two months.

From the 393 internet users that participated in the survey, 33 percent are in favour of creating conditions that facilitate legal access to timber, while 25 percent believe that combating these illegal practices will only succeed with the reinforcement of inspection brigades.

However, for illegal logging are applied penalties, fines and seizures of means of timber exploitation and transportation, by paying the triple of the expected rate of timber species to explore.

For example, anyone who is caught illegally exploiting the Mussivi species pays a fine of 120,000 kwanzas per cubic meter.

In case of being a persistent offender according to the basic law on forests, the offender incurs a crime with a sentence ranging from three to six years in prison.

