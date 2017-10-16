Angola: Mexican President Wants Co-Operation With Angola

Luanda — Mexican President, Enrique Penã Nieto, expressed his desire to maintain ties of friendship and cooperation with Angola, reads a note from the Mexican Embassy in Luanda, which reached ANGOP on Saturday.

The Mexican Head of State expressed this position on a congratulation message relating to the inauguration of João Lourenço as President of the Republic of Angola, held last September 26.

On the message, Enrique Penã Nieto wishes the new President of the Republic successes in the highest position of responsibility in the country.

"Mexico has the firm will to continue strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation between our peoples" Enrique Penã wrote.