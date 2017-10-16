16 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Korean Ambassador - Sudanese Market Will Attract Many Korea Businesses When the Actual Impact of the Lifting of the Sanctions Begins to Materialize.

Khartoum — The Korean ambassador in Sudan said in press statement to SUNA " We welcomes the recent decision by the U.S. Government to permanently revoke the economic sanctions on Sudan, and we also congratulates the people of Sudan and their Government. The Patience and constructive dialogues between the governments of Sudan and the U.S. over the course of the 16 months contributed not only to reducing military conflicts in certain areas in Sudan, improving humanitarian access to the vulnerable, but also the regional stability and the international community's efforts in countering the threat of terrorism.

The Ambassador went on saying "We appreciate the efforts of the Government of Sudan that it has demonstrated in these areas. And, the decision is all the more meaningful in that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Korea and Sudan. We sincerely hope that our two countries' cooperation and friendly relations further develop in all areas, including the economic and commercial fields on the occasion of this decision" . And he focused on improving bilateral relations between two countries in fields of economy , tourism , investment and culture. more details in Interviews page

