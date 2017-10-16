Zambia: Tourism GDP Contribution Increases

THE Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) says tourism contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has in the last four years increased from 2.9 per cent to about 3.5 per cent currently.

ZTA chief executive officer Felix Chaila said tourism in 2014 and 2015 contributed 10 per cent to job creation and 7 per cent of the Government revenue.

He said this in an interview in Lusaka yesterday.

"When we have more tourists arriving the economy benefits, though the airlines benefit more directly," Mr Chaila said.

He said tourists arrival figures were still low but remained constant.

Mr Chaila said Zambia was going to be assisted in marketing its various tourist attractions by South Africa.

He said because South Africa spent more money on marketing its tourism, Zambia would be assisted by being included in some of its brouchers.

"South Africa is a giant in terms of tourism resource and we are spending much less. They spend about US$200 million on marketing which means they have a lot of tourists arriving, "Mr Chaila said.

He said it was imperative for Zambia to do its own marketing than doing indirectly.

Mr Chaila added that it was also a smart move that Zambia was taking to have itself benefit from its neighbouring countries.

He said it was good that government had realised the importance of tourism in the country and allocated enough resources for next year.

Tourism South African Airways country Manager Vincent Mupwaya said marketing resources were the biggest challenge.

He said marketing internationally, especially to the international media was difficult in that advertising was very expensive.

"If we come together as a force it is easier shared because the little resources that are available can be shared to target areas that have not been targeted, "Mr Mupwaya said.