Lilongwe — TNM Defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks Saturday reigned supreme as they smashed out of form Blue Eagles 3-1 in the second of the Super League played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

After posting poor results weeks ago, Kamuzu Barracks have found the winning formula owing to last weekend's 2-1 away win over Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu.

All is not well with the Area 30 side as they recorded a second defeat in a space of seven days, taking into account the 2-0 loss to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at home Nankhaka ground.

The Champions now have 28 points from 21 games and have moved from position 10 to eight while Blue Eagles have dropped to seventh from fifth with 32 points with 21 games.

Kamuzu Barracks went into the lead eight minutes into the game when they were awarded a penalty after Eagles defender, Osward Maonga had handled the ball in the penalty box. Mude Jeffrey converted the spot kick.

Eagles top marksman, Mphatso Phillimon cancelled the lead three minutes later when he eluded Kamuzu Barracks keeper Lehman Nthala from close range.

Kamuzu Barracks Veteran midfielder Davie Banda had his long range effort saved by Eagles Keeper, Calinghton Misomali in the 19th minute.

The two teams played the balanced affair in the remaining minutes of the game and they called equal at break 1-1.

The two teams made substitutes first 22 minutes of the second half Kamuzu Barracks introduced Komani Msika and Sammy Chiponda for Jeffrey and Dan Ziba while brought in Gilbert Chirwa for Stuart Mbungue to improve matters as goals were hard to come by.

Kamuzu Barracks substitute Chiponda made it 2-1 in 85th minute when he connected home Manase Chiyesa's pass.

Kelvin Hanganda for Kamuzu Barracks stretched the lead to 3-1 in 91th minute when Eagles defender, Steve Chagoma had miskicked the ball and Hanganda intercepted it before beating advancing keeper Misomali.

Kamuzu Barracks coach, Billy Phambala praised his charges for scoring three goals against Blue Eagles.

"We now stand a chance of progressing forward. They will depend on the performance of other teams but so far am impressed with our current results, " he added.

" We had so many changes in our team due to injuries and suspensions. However the players used played well though we have lost. We are hoping to improve in the next games," Eagles mentor, Audlow Makonyola viewed.

He said there are more games to play and they would still fight to collect maximum points.