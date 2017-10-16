South Africa: Drugs With an Estimated Value of R71 000 Confiscated in Knysna

press release

Efforts to eradicate the usage and trafficking of drugs in Knysna yet again yielded positive results following the confiscation of drugs with an estimated street value of R71 000 (seventy-one-thousand-rand) in Hornlee, Knysna after information was received from members of the public. This bust is also evident towards the community's cooperation to rid their streets of drugs. We entice them to come forward with any information that can assist us in bringing the culprits to book.

First incident:

Members on patrol received information about a suspect, with drugs in his possession, walking towards a house at Fontein Street, Hornlee on Thursday, 12 October 2017 at about 21:25.They found the suspect and searched him. The police confiscated 970(nine-hundred-and-seventy) mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value of about R48 000, in his possession. The 29-year-old suspect was due to appear in the Knysna Magistrates' court on Friday, 13 October 2017.

Second incident:

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of R23 000 was found at his residence at Kalender Street, Hornlee on Friday, 13 October 2017 at about 13:30.

The police received information about possible drug related activities at the house. They visited the house and with the search that ensued found 460 (four-hundred-and-sixty) Mandrax tablets at the residence. This suspect will appear in the Knysna Magistrates" court on Monday, 16 October 2017. He is facing charges of possession of drugs.

Colonel Atwell Metu, the Station Commander of the Knysna SAPS, commended the members for the arrests and confiscations. The Eden Cluster Commander, Maj Genl. Oswald Reddy also commended the members for their dedication and encouraged them to endure in in their endeavours to create a safer environment for the inhabitants. "These concerted efforts to curb the influx of illicit goods and drugs into our province and cluster has yet again yielded excellent success following these arrests and will continue," he concluded.