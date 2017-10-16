Liberia: Round Up of Liberian Players Abroad

Following the international break, various leagues across the globe resumed with few Liberian players returning to the pitch for their clubs.

In Russia, 19-year-old Liberian forward Sylvanus Nimely came off the bench to rescue his Team "B" side, Spartak Moskva II. Nimely, who is intermittently used by Spartak Moskva I and II, scored the equalizer in the 90+1 minute to level the score at 2-2 against Dinamo St. Petersburg. The 19-year-old was introduced in the 84th minute, replacing Aleksandr Lomovitski, when the team was down by a goal deficit, with the score at 2-1. The result put Moskva in the 5th position on the league table after collecting 27 points from 18 matches.

Saturday's goal for the young Liberian forward was his second in his last three league appearances after he last scored against Volgar Astrakhan after his team won 3-1 on September 30. Nimely has so far made 12 appearances for the Moskva II since the start of the season. He has made four starts and came off the bench in the remaining games.

Moskva II will host Tyumenin their next fixture on Sunday, October 22.

In Israel, Liberia's 30-year-old defender Gizzie Dorbor featured for the full 90 minutes after his side Hapoel Afula conceded a 0-1 defeat against Hapoel Kfas Saba Afula at Lllit Stadium on Friday. It was the 30-year-old defender's 6th appearance of the season.

Hapoel Afula is languishing in the 10th position having collected seven points out of seven games.

In Lithuania, midfielder Oscar Dorley also featured for the full 90 minutes for Tarkai FK after their narrow 1-0 win against Zalgiris on Thursday in the A Lyga 2017 regular season. Thursday's game recorded the 19-year-old's 26th appearance of the season.

In South Africa, Anthony Laffor's Mamelodi Sundowns will return to action after they last played on October 1, after a 1-0 win against Platinum Stars.

Sundowns will take on Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17.