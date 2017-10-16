Angola: Economy Diversification Demands Major Investment in Agriculture

Luanda — The country's economic diversification process necessarily demands major investment in agriculture, be it in technical and technological resources or in the area of infrastructures, as well as in terms of human resources, this being a conclusion reached by the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women.

As regards this issue, the said sector thinks it important to continually invest in rural women, guaranteeing their access to land, training, credit and the small technologies of production and transformation of crops, with a view to combining those moves with the agribusiness sector.

This conclusion comes on a press note that reached ANGOP last Sunday, in the ambit of the commemorations of the International Day of Rural Women, marked on October 15.

The note states that the commemorative events in the ambit of this date will happen throughout the month of October in the whole country and also reflect on the results of the national consultation forum on rural women held in the year 2014.

The document reminds that the opening ceremony of the 2017/2018 Agricultural Campaign, which was chaired by the Head of State, João Lourenço, unequivocally showed that agriculture represents a priority on the agenda of the Angolan Executive, also with a view to contributing to the improvement of rural women's living conditions.

The International Day of Rural Women is being celebrated under the motto "Promoting Rural Women to boost local development and fight against poverty".