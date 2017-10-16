Zimbabwe: MDC-T Senator Says Zim Men Forcing Wives Into Anal Sex, Hints At Being a One-Time Victim

MASHONALAND East Senator Jane Chifamba has scorned Zimbabwean men for allegedly dumping normal sex methods for the more unorthodox anal sex with their wives-a practice she said was contrary to what sex was created for.

She also made startling revelations she was a victim of the traumatic experience in her own bedroom and further called on men indulging in the practice to be jailed for a minimum of 14 years.

Chifamba was contributing to a motion to discuss contents of the Presidential speech delivered on the opening of current session of parliament a month ago.

In his speech, President Mugabe touched on the thorny subject of sexual harassment among married couples.

But Chifamba took it a gear up, chastising local men for wild bedroom adventures.

"We have noticed that married women are being forced to do what they do not like because they are said to be married," Chifamba said.

She said abused women have often opened up before criminal courts about men of today who are "not able to tell the parts which they are supposed to use especially when they indulge in sexual intercourse".

"Instead of using the normal access such as the vagina where the penis has to go through," Chifamba said, "nowadays men are using some other areas which are not supposed to be used for sexual intercourse.

"... These cases are real."

"What is happening is that men these days are indulging in sexual activities through the anus which is not meant for that. It is painful for the woman.

"Sex is supposed to be enjoyed. Sex is pleasurable.

"God created Adam and Eve and said to the woman 'you are going to have pain during giving birth' and now instead of having sexual intercourse through the vagina, men are now indulging in anal intercourse which is very painful."

Chifamba continued; "My question is, if we are abused in such a way that we have intercourse through the anus, how are we going to bear children? This is sexual harassment in marriage."

The MDC legislator had solutions for men fond of unorthodox sex.

"There are many sex workers in the streets and if you feel you want to have an unusual sex, please go to commercial sex workers because they do not care which way you indulge.

"All they want is the cash you offer and you buy whatever it is they want.

"I plead with men to stop tormenting your wives, friends and families. I am pleading with men that God created sex so that it is enjoyed through the vagina and not through the anus."

Perhaps unusual, Chifamba hinted to fellow legislators she has also been a victim of anal sex.

"I used to suffer from constipation and I was taken to hospital on numerous occasions in order to treat the problem," she said.

Chifamba is not the only legislator within the country's upper house to make sensational comments involving bedroom affairs.

February this year, MDC Senator Morgen Komichi was joined by fellow legislators in supporting a motion that called on local women to abandon family planning so they could bear a minimum of 8 children.

He argued the country's tiny population was driving away much needed foreign investment into the country.