Kenya Tumble Down in FIFA Rankings

The national men's football team Harambee Stars has dropped 14 places in the latest rankings released by world football governing body, Fifa on Monday.

Kenya is now ranked at position 102 with 345 points from the initial 88th position it occupied last month.

Neighbours Uganda moved one place up to 70th following their goalless draw against Ghana in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Stars' landslide drop has been occasioned by the 2-1 and 1-0 defeats to Asian sides Iraq and Thailand in international friendly matches last week.

On the continent, Kenya is 25th, eleven places below neighbours Uganda, who lead the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) region.

Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania follow in that order.

Kenya's next opponents in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Ghana are eighth in Africa and 52nd globally.

"We need not play friendly matches for the sake of it, I think it's better we go for high quality opponents who can teach a lesson or two," former international Titus Mulama told Nation Sport.

"Our current crop of players are not committed on the pitch but we can't solely blame them if they are not being motivated well enough. During our days, motivation was the key factor. I urge the federation to increase their motivational kitty so that likes of Wanyama (Victor) can't be guaranteed of Shs10 000 after a long journey from England," added the former Sofapaka midfielder, who turned provider for Dennis Oliech's lone goal against Cape Verde in 2003, sending Kenya to the 2004 AFCON.

World champions Germany remain at the helm followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium. France and Spain are seventh and eighth with minnows Iceland, who qualified for their first World Cup, are placed 25th.