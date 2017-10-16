Kenya: It's Victory and Challenge

The women's national volleyball team deserves kudos for qualifying for the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship for the sixth time. The girls trained under difficult conditions for the women's Volleyball Africa Nations Championship held last week in Cameroon, but they gallantly managed to reach the finals of the competition and clinch one of the two tickets reserved for Africa.

Despite this achievement, failure to defend the African crown is a blot on the fabric of their world championship qualification, as it reveals a tidal shift from Kenya, the dominant nine-time champions, to Cameroon. The West Africans, who won their very first continental title last weekend, have been on an upward trend in the past three years, while Kenya appears to have stagnated in performance by both the national team and clubs.

RIO OLYMPICS

Cameroon qualified for the Rio Olympics last year at the expense of Kenya, and their clubs continue to perform very well in African competitions.

Our top teams Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline have not won the competition in the last four years despite lifting it nine times between 1998 and 2013.

Kenya Volleyball Federation officials must find ways to ensure that Malkia Strikers maintain their position as the African queens, and this calls for better strategies and preparations for major future competitions.