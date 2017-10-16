16 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: It's Victory and Challenge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Editorial

The women's national volleyball team deserves kudos for qualifying for the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship for the sixth time. The girls trained under difficult conditions for the women's Volleyball Africa Nations Championship held last week in Cameroon, but they gallantly managed to reach the finals of the competition and clinch one of the two tickets reserved for Africa.

Despite this achievement, failure to defend the African crown is a blot on the fabric of their world championship qualification, as it reveals a tidal shift from Kenya, the dominant nine-time champions, to Cameroon. The West Africans, who won their very first continental title last weekend, have been on an upward trend in the past three years, while Kenya appears to have stagnated in performance by both the national team and clubs.

RIO OLYMPICS

Cameroon qualified for the Rio Olympics last year at the expense of Kenya, and their clubs continue to perform very well in African competitions.

Our top teams Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline have not won the competition in the last four years despite lifting it nine times between 1998 and 2013.

Kenya Volleyball Federation officials must find ways to ensure that Malkia Strikers maintain their position as the African queens, and this calls for better strategies and preparations for major future competitions.

Kenya

Anti-Polls Body Demos Protsetors Back in the Streets

Opposition supporters are back in the streets to push for electoral reforms even after National Super Alliance (Nasa)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.