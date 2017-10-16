16 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Again, 23 Massacred in Fresh Attack On Plateau Community

Photo: Premium Times
Plateau state.
By Seriki Adinoyi

Jos — Just when the people of Taagbe village of Bassa Local Government area of Plateau State are still in shock over the Sunday attack that claimed six of the villagers, another 23 persons have been feared killed in a fresh attack on Nkiedonwhro village of the same local government area in the early hours of Monday.

The latest is about the third in the gale of attacks on the local government since the state government imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew on the area since last week Friday.

Government had also blamed the locals for harbouring the attackers who turn around to kill them.

The recent incidents therefore pose a fresh challenge to the state government and security agents, whose primary responsibility it is, to protect the citizens.

Details later...

