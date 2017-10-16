Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Nigeria to Use Reserve Players Against Algeria - Coach

Salisu Yusuf, Assistant Coach of Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Monday said that he would use more reserve players for the 2018 world cup qualifier against Algeria on November 11.

Yusuf made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while speaking on the team's preparation for the Algeria match.

He said the match would enable the coaching crew to not only try the reserves but also select players for the finals in Russia.

"Some of the players have not been opportune to play, so this match will offer them such opportunity

"We know there is nothing to be scared of because we already have the world cup ticket but our interest now is to have a blended team,"Yusuf said.

The coach pledged that the super Eagles would not lose any of their matches, adding that they were ready to win the game against Algeria.

The Super Eagles currently lead Group B with 13 points and will slug it out with the Algerian side on November 11, in Algiers.

FIFA has confirmed Gabonese Eric Castane as the centre referee while Aboubacar Doumbouya of Guinea and Burkina Faso's Seydou Tiama will serve as his assistants. (NAN)