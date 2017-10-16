16 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria Moves Up in Latest FIFA Ranking

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nigeria national football team players.

Nigeria moved up to the 41st position in the World and retained the fifth in Africa in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world rankings.

The rankings released by the World Football governing body showed that Nigeria moved up three places from the 44th position in September, but maintained the fifth spot in Africa.

It said that Nigeria had 721 points compared to the 696 in September.

The report said that Tunisia became the new number in Africa and 28th in the world with 834 points while the former number on the continent, Egypt came second and 30th in the world with 818 points.

Senegal is number three in Africa and 32 in the world with 815 points while DR Congo is fourth on the continent and 35th in the world with 751 points.

African champions, Cameroon is sixth in the continent and 42nd in the world with 718 points.

In the top 10 ranked countries, Germany retained the number one position in the world with 1631 points while Brazil is second with 1619 points.

Portugal is third, Argentina fourth, Belgium fifth, Poland sixth and France seventh.

Osita Okeke, chairman Nigeria football supporters club, South Africa chapter, attributed Nigeria's improvement to Super Eagles qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

"From the matches against Cameroon and then Zambia, the Eagles played well and deserve improvement in the latest rankings.

"I believe that the team will continue to do well, especially in the World Cup," he said.

Nigeria

FIFA Ranking - Super Eagles Move Up Three Places

The Super Eagles of Nigeria made some marginal movement in the latest edition of the monthly FIFA rankings released on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.