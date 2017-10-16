Botswana: Kwerepe Urges Public Servants to Pull Up Socks

Sehithwa — Public servants in Ngami Sub-district have been urged to double their efforts and improve service delivery to meet customers' expectations.

Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe said this when addressing public servants.

He said he was disturbed by complaints about poor service delivery, unnecessary delays and unacceptable behaviour from some employees.

He said there was a perception by the public that civil servants assisted them along political lines while some failed to assist them because of their low social status.

He urged public servants to change their attitude and ensure that discipline was at the centre of service delivery. He added that government wants to positively impact on the lives of all communities.

He said they should understand that they were the servants of the public and drivers of government initiatives which aimed to improve the livelihoods of communities.

Mr Kwerepe said one customer complained that when she wanted food hampers for her children, she was told that she should be using condoms.

"This is an unacceptable response from a government employee and I urge you to change your attitude, mindset and start serving with a smile and treat all people with courtesy.

Poor people are losing trust on government because of your unwelcome behaviour and that must stop," he said.

The assistant minister noted that officers worked within the limitations of budgets and resources, and that they could not satisfy every customer but emphasised the need to serve clients diligently.

He said if employees explained their shortcomings with Botho and strived for excellence, customers would understand.

He urged them to be professional at all times and to also adhere to the 10 point agenda.

Mr Kwerepe also appreciated that some employees were making efforts to help customers, and encouraged those still lagging behind to up their game.

He said they should love their job, take it seriously and stop politicising government services, but to rather do what was expected from them.

He urged all departments to work hand in hand with the Village Development Committees in all villages and the leadership in order to drive the mandate of government and ensure that all service providers were present where needed. BOPA

