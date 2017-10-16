Ethiopia: Power of Cartoons for Social Political Views

opinion

There is a saying that 'A picture is worth a thousand words'. Indeed, there is power within every picture, the power to tell a story and remain fresh in the mind of every individual. They may not have tongue but they can speak. No matter what the academic background of a person is, images have power to penetrate in the mind of that particular person. A picture can easily appeal to the heart and minds of people.

The idea of reflecting ones view through painting is not a recent phenomenon. It is as old as humanity itself. A culture of paintings dates us back to the age of hunting and gathering. Though people did not have a paper and ink to paint, they had the gut to draw what they felt in many ways. Caves were tantamount to the current day papers at that time. That is why Cave painting has been widely discovered in many parts of the world. These paints with many perspectives and messages have stood the test of time. Going through several stages, painting has seen massive transformation and remains to be the mouth of the people.

The culture of painting is still strong in this era where technological advancements have overrun the achievements of our ancestors. Despite the fact that technological innovations are helping man to manipulate images freely and simply on PCs or mobile phones, the love of drawing pictures on canvas or paper has remained part of man's life style. In this regard, it is worth to mention the power of cartons to reflect views and entertain viewers.

Cartoon is an art form that comes in many shapes and sizes, from comic strips to editorial cartoons and political satire. Originally, the term referred to full-scale drawings for various forms of fine art, such as frescoes and tapestries. From the mid-nineteenth century, it acquired the meaning of a pictorial parody, humorous and often satirical in its portrayal of social and political events.

A cartoon is a form of expression, or communication that refers to several forms of art, including humorous captioned illustrations, satirical political drawings, and animated film. Cartoon drawings that have social and political messages help to communicate ideas easily. Be it in newspapers or online news or editorials, cartoons are very powerful tools to reflect views.

History witnessed that cartoons are very powerful tools either to provoke or demoralize opponents. This is especially true in times where the world was stirred by the two World Wars and the Cold war. Use of cartoons was not only limited for the two World Wars. They were also used as a means to inoculate "a sense of hatred" against blacks in America during the civil war. Abolitionist, pro-slavery, and just plain racist sentiments were also expressed and disseminated in cartoon.

The use of cartoons to reflect ones view is not restricted to Europe or America. It is also the culture of every society. Whenever there is a system that promote freedom of speech and expression, cartoons are always there.

As part and parcel of a democratic system that promotes freedom of speech and expression, cartoons are being used in Ethiopia to reflect views and opinion. Though there is self-censorship, the use of cartoons is common in several magazines and news papers that are found in the country. This is particularly true for the private ones.

Lately, I had a chance to interview one of Ethiopian cartoonist, Teodros Mesifn, commonly known by his nick name Teddy Man. This man is well known for his entertaining cartoons on Ethiopian magazine, news papers and books.

When I met Tedy Man in National Theater art exhibition Center, he was surrounded by his entertaining cartoons hanged every corner of the exhibition. On which several Ethiopian artists were caricatured or depicted in a funny way by the talented cartoonist. I can say that most of Ethiopian celebrities were represented.

For Tedy Man, cartoon needs passion and talent. A given painter cannot be a cartoonist. A cartoonist needs deep understanding and philosophy of things he is going to reflect through his cartoon. According to him, lack of training center and other factors are crippling the development of cartoon here.

When I ask him his philosophy about cartoons he said that cartoons constitute an important medium for framing social, political and economic issues of a given society. Cartoons are powerful tools to impart knowledge and ideas easily. Because of their nature, cartoons have a power to remain in the mind of the looker. Be it in the newspaper or magazine, cartoons have the power to attract the attention of readier.

Visual modes of communication are powerful to convey information. No matter what the academic or age difference of a given society, visual communications have a power to transfer messages easily and grasp the emotion of the people.

While cartoons are usually entertaining, even when they are serving as tools of persuasion, the truly good ones are also very intelligent. This is visible in this age where social media are feeding their groups and fans with such cartoons. Unlike entertaining ones, political cartoons are strong. In a country like Ethiopia that strives to achieve political democratization, the role of cartoons and cartoonist is vital. In this respect individuals like Tedy man and others has to give great emphasis in nurturing new generation by sharing their experience.