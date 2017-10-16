Ethiopia: Authority Urges Stakeholders to Prevent Artifact's Theft

Raising the public's awareness has to be central in the effort of protecting ancient heritages from theft and damage.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) Director said every Ethiopian should develop a sense of belongingness and remain vigil to stop thieves and art traffickers who are driven by short-lived gains.

Director Yonas Desta disclosed that three ill-intent art traffickers had been intercepted by Federal Police while attempting to smuggle 100 ancient manuscripts on October 10, 2017.

"The traffickers were stopped due to the effective integration and collaboration of the public with the Federal Police."

Preservation and protection of heritages will be effective when such collaborative efforts are strengthened, he adds.

In concert with States and religious institutions, hundreds of thousands of heritages have been included in the inventory system and this measure would prevent the looting and illegal smuggling of artifacts in the long term, he points out.

Besides, people working at check points of main passages including airports need to work ardently to preclude the smuggling of ancient artifacts.

But we should promote and preserve the heritages to bequeath them to the coming generation," he indicates, adding: "The Ethiopian people should know that the heritages are the expressions of their identity. "They are the links to stay connected with the past."

For his part, Deputy Inspector with the Federal Police Crime Investigation Bureau, Molla Anakew, told this writer that awareness raising trainings and workshops have been offered to various segments of the people on the protection heritages.

"Court proceedings pertaining to such cases are also reported via public media so as to discourage other perpetrators from involving in similar illegal acts."

Molla stresses that his Agency has been working with religious institutions and ARCCH on ways of combating heritage smuggling.

The Deputy Inspector has called on souvenir dealers, religious leaders and the public in general to report to the police if they see any suspicious matters relating to heritages.

Besides, he underlined the need for strengthening cooperation with the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) in controlling the smuggling of artifacts while urging all stakeholders to play decisive role in preserving invaluable heritages from theft.

Ethiopia has more than 3,000 years of fascinating history and culture. As a result, it has plenty of tangible and intangible heritages, reports from ARCCH show.

In a related story, Yonas says that, the Ethiopian government is striving for the returns of thousands of heritages which were looted by foreign invaders in the 19th century.

When the British army invaded Ethiopia in 1868, it looted manuscripts, royal artifacts, gold, silver and brass crosses and other innumerable heritages from Meqdela, the fortress of Emperor Tewodros II.

It is believed that there are more than 400 Ethiopian heritages in various British Museums. "The committee which is established to bring back stolen heritages from Meqdela is working tirelessly. We hope the efforts will bear fruit."