Ethiopia: Capacity Building, Technology Improving Urban Land Administration

Ensuring sustainable urban development comes to reality if and only if the urban land administration system can go in line with the common interest of residents and that of government.

Researchers indicate as many disputes among various bodies in the country - both appealed to court and settled with traditional mediation - had roots in land and land related property issues.

In view of this, the government has put in place a system which helps address gaps in the service delivery of land and land related property registration and information.

To make the service delivery more efficient, appropriate legal frameworks have been made effective. The public were ardent participant in the discussions before the laws come to full force. This time, proclamation, guidelines, directives and other packages set for the sector are fostering the standard of the urban development tasks across the country.

For instance, the proclamation [818/2013] has provisions that green lights a comprehensive right for the registration of urban land--a fundamental institutional requisite to generate reliable information for the country's urban development.

The registration also levels the ground to render the required services, especially, in giving security for the land holding right of citizens as well as in accelerating the economic, social and environmental development of cities in a transparent and accountable manner.

No doubt, the provision of quality service--to residents, domestic and foreign investors--highly depends on the competency of the human power.

Land and Land Related Property Registration and Information Agency has planned and offered trainings to its employees on selected topics over the past fiscal year, its annual bulletin, Zena Cadaster, states.

The main goals of the trainings have been creating informed leadership and community on the duties and responsibilities of the Agency. In addition, workshops were also given to show the clear picture of directives and other operational manuals.

The Agency also plans to extend uniform land ownership registration system and to establish institution which oversees the process in 16 various towns including Bishoftu, Sebeta, Legetafo, Sendafa, Gelan, Shashemene, Nekemt and Jimma.

To raise the awareness of urban dwellers on the urban cadastral surveying regulation, the Agency co-operated with community radio stations. Hence, a series of informative programs has been broadcast to residents of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa as well as to people living in urban centers in Amhara, Oromia and South Nations Nationalities Peoples States (SNNPs), the bulletin adds.

The efforts exerted so far are modifying the attitudes of urban dwellers. The service provision has also become more efficient.

Development partners as well are playing unrivalled roles in familiarizing the sub-sector with cutting-edge technological innovations.

For instance, Land and Geospatial Informatics Corporation (LX) of Korea has provided the Agency with five Total Stations [electronic/optical surveying equipment] with accessories that could worth one million USD, this writer witnessed the handing out event.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Dr. Ambachew Mekonen notes, during the handing out event, that such assistance fosters the achievement of targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals number 11. [The SDG has already been integrated to the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II).]

[SDG goal 11 envisages making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, and resilient and sustainable.]

"We are working round the clock to make our urban planning and management more inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable," he indicates.

The use of cutting-age technology and joint efforts of pertinent stakeholders is so vital to realize the vision.

So far, absence of modern cadastral practice had been the major impediment to land and land related service provision. Due to this, the development of most urban areas faced various challenges.

To bridge the gap, the Ministry has been looking for development partners that could support the implementation of modern cadastral practices.

Dr. Ambachew described LX of Korea's supports as a significant contribution to the institutional capacity building as well as human resource development in adopting state-of-the-art technological innovations. This in turn will help to modernize the cadastral practices. And it will make the urban areas better organized and livable.

LX of Korea Director, Cho Man Seung, believes that the instrument enhances the performance of cadastral surveying activities. "It increases cadastral works efficiency and reliability."

Cho adds that the Corporation is looking at ways and means of strengthening technology transfer ties. It also envisages enhancing the urban land management system of Ethiopia.

Evidently, more joint works are vital to equip the Agency with appropriate surveying equipment. This ensures the reliability of the data which are crucial to the basic urban land tenure information production. Hence, it helps "build the foundation on basic urban land tenure information production and direct urban centers' land and land related property rights securing effort... and lay the foundation for the efficient, sustainable and equitable administration of those tenure rights," - which the Agency aspire to meet in the years to come.

For his part, Agency's Communi cation Director Habtamu Zewdu summarizes that the capacity building works, the legal frameworks and the modern tools are transforming the service delivery meaningfully. "The staffs of the Agency have familiarized themselves with the legal frameworks. In addition, the digital equipment is helping to gather reliable data," he says.

"We are on the right track to meet the 2025 vision," he claims.

Recently, a World Bank team including consultants from Land Equity International worked closely with the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing to evaluate the urban cadastral context Technical Assistance project._This has been instrumental in improving the urban land administration.

Still, the Agency needs more up-to-date Geospatial mapping, measuring and analyzing technologies, he says. "As land is a major factor of production and a vital element in the socio-economic transformation of the country, we expect more assistance from development partners."

Regarding human capital devel opment, pertinent government bodies discussed the issue and put solution to it. "The ministry of education coordinated short and long-term training programs which the various universities could offer to enhance the services of the Agency."

The land and land related property registration and information tasks shows variations across states, Habtamu reveals. In some States like SNNPs the tasks are going smoothly. And few others are lagging behind.

As the system is sophisticated and prone to corruption, high leadership commitment is so important. In this regard, the better performances registered in some States has the better commitment of the leadership, he adds. "The leadership in all States should work hard to success the land and land related property registration."

The Agency has planned to secure over 90 urban land and land related property registration and information in the GTP II.

So far the activities of the Agency in collaboration with states and city administrations have accomplished various tasks. Hence, activities relating to land ownership rights have been undertaken in cities like Hawassa, Dilla, Wolaita, Sodo, Dessie, Combolcha, Dire Dawa, Harar and Mekele. People in five cities in SNNPs and 26, 000 peoples in Addis Ababa were direct participants of the tasks.

Supports have also been given to the states and city administrations to enable them integrate land related documents to orthophoto (aerial photograph).

As urban areas are the growth engines of any country, the proper management of the scarce resource, land, catalyzes the overall growth of the country. Having understood this fact, the government has provided the required legal frameworks including Urban Cadastre Surveying Act and Urban Land Tenure Approval and Registration rules and regulations.

This demonstrates the firm political will of the government in advancing the urban land right issues.

Despite improvements as a result of it, there are still tasks which need to be executed sooner than later. Availing competent human power, installing modern data exchanging mechanisms and organizing reform army seems to be among the top tasks which respective bodies ought to execute, the writer believes.