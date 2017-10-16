Ethiopia: National Flag Strengthening Cohesion

Due to the ardent efforts of Ethiopia's sons and daughters; the tricolor National Flag has been associated with courage, hope, prosperity and unity.

The Flag has already started to serve as a symbol of peaceful co-existence, tolerance and progress. This in turn has been intensifying the developmental journey as the people are rallying behind the Flag.

The legendary Athlete Haile Gebreselassie supports the assertion. "The Flag is everything to us." When it flies hoisted high on the mast, it recounts the 'victories', 'courage' and 'hope' of Ethiopians - it is the source of inspirations."

"It is the ignition of the engine of my victory, for instance. That is why I get so emotional whenever I see the Flag."

Addis Ababa Police Commission Public Relation Head, Commander Fasika Fanta, speaking to Addis Zemen, also says that the Flag has been strengthening the cohesion among Ethiopians more than ever. "We have witnessed Ethiopians from various walks of life speaking in unison for their common cause."

"Whenever we talk about it, we are also talking about the diverse peoples of Ethiopia, their unity and respect of one another."

Marking the National Flag Day is, therefore, so relevant. It helps to give recognition to the sacrifices forefathers paid, and put everyone to be ready to pay all kinds of sacrifices, while it serves to hand down the spirit for posterity.

The generation is still paying sacrifices by working in scorching temperature and realizing the flagship projects, he adds.

Ethiopia has now become safe havens to its peoples, he says, adding that the remarkable economic achievements being registered are the result of respect among the peoples.

Every citizen particularly the youth has to rally behind the Flag. Now our enemy is poverty. So, the youth need to work hard to bring the developmental feats of the country to success, member of Ancient Ethiopian Patriots Association Mekonen Meshesha, 95, says for his part.

As peace is central in the economic growth of the nation, the youth ought to nurture it more than ever before, he adds. "When we fight bravely and ensure more economic growth, the national unity will become stronger and stronger."

He also advises all stakeholders to intensify youth supports so that this segment of the community can purse problem-solving innovations.

The Flag which was associated with hunger, civil war and disintegration, has now symbolizes hope, prosperity and unity and the like, he notes.

Past injustices had come to end due to the heroic deeds of Ethiopian sons and daughters. And the equality of peoples and their cultures, religions and languages have become constitutional.