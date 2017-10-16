Ethiopia: From Barren to Fertile Scaling Up Tigray's Experience

Drought affected States will become more advantageous if they emulate the voluntary public mobilizing experiences of Tigray State to efficiently restore degraded lands and intensify the food security efforts of the country.

The United Nations backed World Future Council Gold Award 2017 handed out to Tigray State--in recognition to its concerted efforts in tackling land degradation and desertification--can be taken as major motivational factor for the States.

"Thirty years ago, Tigray had been extremely affected by land degradation, soil infertility, drought and wars. Production and productivity was at stake. But due to the reforestation, water and soil conservational activities carried out since 1986, remarkable improvements have been registered and the barren land has been restored," says Michael Miruts, Tigray Agriculture Bureau Public Relations Senior Expert.

During the armed struggle period, fighters of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) used to mobilize the public for environmental protection tasks in areas liberated from Derg regime. UK experts also contributed to the effort in training the fighters on ways and means of conserving the environment, he points out.

"The Agricultural Development Led Industrialization policy originates from this experience," he notes.

Michael points out that the effort of the people has come to fruition following the sound environmental policy of post 1991 Ethiopia.

The efficient natural resource conservational works, youth empowerment through agricultural based jobs and the proper implementation of the agricultural policy can be attributed to the success of the State, he adds.

The people of Tigray, regardless of differences in age and sex, voluntarily engage in the building of conservational structures for a three-month every year, he explains.

"But, no one can brush shoulders with the determination of Tigrian mothers who work hard on the fields carrying babies on their backs."

As a result of these, 1.2 million hectares of land has been restored. Also, the forest coverage reached 13 percent from only two percent 30 years ago. "This can trigger more Ethiopians to replicate the experience in their neighborhoods," he suggests.

The village of Abreha Atsbeha was also awarded the 2012 Equator Prize by UN Development Program (UNDP) for its successful efforts in ensuring stunning conservational activities and minimizing climate change related risks.

The village has lively scenery to observe the practical improvement of degraded land into fertile one. Previously, residents of the village were vulnerable to recurring famine as well as migration and unemployment, Michael indicates.

Now they are able to restore their natural resource, ensure their food security while generating incomes. "Other neighborhoods are learning from this wealth of experience."

Arefe Kiros is Natural Resource Conservation Implementation Team Leader with Tigray Agriculture Bureau. For his part, he says the conservational works underway have improved agricultural production and productivity. It goes without saying as this improves the quality of life of the people too.

Estimations showed that 42 metric tons of soil used to be eroded per hectare a year, he says, adding that the conservational structures have helped in considerably precluding the erosion.

"We have given priority to upper basin developmental works aiming at water and moisture retention activities."

And the lesson which ought to be taken from this can be summarized in one term--"determination". The people of Tigray have demonstrated unrivaled determination with due understanding as the task is a question of survival.

To the surprise of all, the activities were managed and supervised by the people themselves, with effective communication among the various administrative echelons, he stresses.

Twenty years ago, the State used to have 28.2 percent barren land. But, due to the massive public mobilization works, it has been reduced to 13 percent in 2012.

Likewise, the poverty line has been declined to 26 percent from 41 percent during the stated period.

As part of the success, Tigray has created six forest parks in places known as Waldiba, Hirmi, Asimba, Desia, Gira-Kahsu and Mahgaro. Currently, about 265,510 hectare is covered by forest, Arefe notes.

Teshome Tamrat works as Forestry Resource Inventory and Management Director General with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He says about 15 million hectare land has been rehabilitated nationwide. But for him, the achievement of Tigray State stands high.

The acid test of this efficient work is not only the recent gold award of the UN and World Future Council.

The restoration of indigenous vegetation and wildlife habitat are also tangible witnesses of the efforts. "Leopard, antelope, monkeys, apes and elephants are roaming in the forest nowadays."

On top is this, the people get groundwater by digging three to five meters only.

Teshome has expressed his ministry's commitment in scaling up the achievements to other parts of the country. "The effort helps to fully realize the Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGC) policy."