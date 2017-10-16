Angola: Administrators Call for Population's Collaboration

Benguela — The municipal administrators of Bocoio and Balombo, northeast of the city of Benguela, António Kapewa Kalianguila and Júlio da Silva Santos, respectively, called for the engagement and collaboration of all employees and the population in general in the tasks aimed for development of their municipalities.

The recently inaugurated new administrator of Bocoio, António Kalianguila, said that he will work with the population so that Bocoio will continue on the path of development, despite the financial and economic constraints that is hitting the country.

António Kalianguila said that for this purpose, the municipality needs entrepreneurs and citizens to put the instrument of constructive criticism as one of the tools that can help to make the best for the population.

In the municipality of Balombo, the municipal administrator, Júlio da Silva Santos, who was recently reappointed to the position, by the Provincial Governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão, promised to work in this new exercise of functions in a participatory administration.