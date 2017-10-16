16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Administrators Call for Population's Collaboration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The municipal administrators of Bocoio and Balombo, northeast of the city of Benguela, António Kapewa Kalianguila and Júlio da Silva Santos, respectively, called for the engagement and collaboration of all employees and the population in general in the tasks aimed for development of their municipalities.

The recently inaugurated new administrator of Bocoio, António Kalianguila, said that he will work with the population so that Bocoio will continue on the path of development, despite the financial and economic constraints that is hitting the country.

António Kalianguila said that for this purpose, the municipality needs entrepreneurs and citizens to put the instrument of constructive criticism as one of the tools that can help to make the best for the population.

In the municipality of Balombo, the municipal administrator, Júlio da Silva Santos, who was recently reappointed to the position, by the Provincial Governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão, promised to work in this new exercise of functions in a participatory administration.

Angola

Economy Diversification Demands Major Investment in Agriculture

The country's economic diversification process necessarily demands major investment in agriculture, be it in technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.