13 October 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Eyes At Strengthening Onchocerciasis Elimination Efforts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mengisetab Teshome

Ministry of Health and development partners disclosed that the program to eliminate Onchocerciasis - disease caused by parasitic worm - is progressing in most affected areas of the country.

Neglected Tropical Disease Program Coordinator at the Ministry Nebiyu Negussu told The Ethiopian Herald that the Ministry is working aggressively to eliminate Onchocerciasis through consorted efforts.

"A survey has been conducted in some areas of Oromia, Amhara, South Nation and Nationalities Stats (SNNPs) Gambella and Benishangul Gumuz. Mapping was also conducted in 349 districts that would enable to identify 198 epidemics and apply mass drug administration."

According to him, over ten thousand of drug administrators and distributors were trained for a year to cope up with the burden within short time. The mapping process will continue in the eastern part of the country till next month.

He said that Ethiopia envisions to eliminate Onchocerciasis by 2020. As part of this plan the Ministry is applying mass treatment.

According to him, State health bureaus and aid organizations are contributing their share in eradicating the disease. Progresses have been witnessed in areas with good record of implementation-- among these are North Gonder-Metema and Qura, he addedd.

According to recent studies south-western, western and north-western parts of the country carry high incidents of Onchocerciasis.

"In the mapped areas, Onchocerciasis is highest in places located near river banks with the prevalence dropping gradually as one move further away from the areas. But, the central high lands and arid lowlands of Ethiopia are free from Onchocerciasis because of their geographic location".

The Western part of the country is more prone to Onchocerciasis. The presence of many rivers and vegetation will provide a suitable environment for the vector which causes the disease.

Onchocerciasis Elimination Program Focal person Qadu Meribo also said that the major symptoms of the disease include intense itching and thickening of the skin.

Onchocerciasis is transmitted by black flies and affects over 17 million peoples living in the surveyed areas.

Ethiopia

Opposition Leader Gudina Pleads Innocent On All Charges

Appearing in court for the first time after the court's summer recess, Dr. Merera Gudina has pleaded his innocence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.