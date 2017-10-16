16 October 2017

Angola: Lunda Norte - Governor Learns of Peasants' Concerns

Dundo — The governor of the northeastern Lunda Norte province, Ernesto Muangala, Saturday visited the municipality of Chitato to learn of the concerns of the peasants of two agricultural cooperatives based in the region.

During the visit, the official was briefed on the need for inputs in the rural communities of Canjamba, Muachissengue, Muacambuia and Comboio, such as cutlass, axes, fertilizers and seeds to diversify the crops.

He also pledged a routine medical assistance for children and pregnant women through the setting up of a mobile health facility in the region.

