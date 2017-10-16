Ethiopia: HPR Establishes, Restructures Standing Committees

The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) yesterday endorsed the bill for the provision to increase the number and restructure Standing Committees in a bid to augment its supervision task.

HPR Government Whip with the Rank of State Minister Amanuel Abraham on the occasion told the parliament that a standing committee that would oversee matters concerning with revenue and customs is set up by splitting up the Budget and Finance Standing Committee.

He also stated that due to the vast number of issues, the Law, Justice and Administrative Affairs Standing Committee used to manage; a new and independent standing committee has been branched out in order to supervise issues that have to do with democracy, human rights and non-governmental organizations.

In addition, the former Higher Education Institutions Affairs Standing has been restructured anew as Education Affairs Standing Committee by adding Technical and Vocational Educational Training under its auspices.

Meanwhile, the House referred various diplomatic agreements to the relevant standing committees. Noting that the agreements are in-sync with the economic interest of Ethiopia, Amanuel told the MPs that the ratification of the agreements by the parliament can bring benefits in the transport, science and technology sectors.

It is learned that the ten agreements include train line construction and installation with Sudan; passenger transport service with Djibouti; and an air transport agreement with Czech Republic.