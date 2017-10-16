Ethiopia: Bureau Promotes Domestic Tourism

The number of local visitors for festivals and other events has increased from time to time, however many of the historical and natural heritages of the city have remained unvisited due to lack of awareness, according to the Addis Ababa City Tourism Bureau.

As part of celebrating world tourism week, the Bureau has held a week long symposium with the theme, 'Sustainable Tourism: A tool for development,' which attracted over 5,000 people.

Biniam Abraha, Director of Tourism Development with Addis Ababa Tourism Bureau told the Ethiopian Herald that the bureau has undertaken various activities to enhance the domestic sector's potential and promote the role of tourism for the countries development through providing awareness creation towards the city's heritages, preparing guide books, videos, magazines, radio programs, and tourist guide in 5 languages.

Beniam also said that organizing youths; the bureau has established 'Know Your Country' club in every Weredas to create informed citizens about their historical heritages. Currently, there are 204 'know your country' clubs across the ten sub cities, he added.

Over 10,900 people visited the city's historical and natural heritages, museums, monuments, churches and natural parks like Entoto this year, Beniam noted.

According to Beniam, on the week long symposium, various activities such as tree plantation, cleaning, beauty context, talk shows, question and answer competition, and exhibitions among others have been taken place in a way they can contribute to foster the development of tourism in the city.

Bureau Communication Head Worku Mengesha for his part said that considering their long age and historical significance, the Bureau has planned to renovate five heritages in the city this year.

He said that three ancient houses and two monuments dedicated to Emperor Menelik and Tewodros located adjacent to Saint George church and Churchill Avenue in Piassa area of the city respectively, will undergo reinvigoration at a cost of 30 mln birr.

According to him, three houses of the late 19th century, which will be renovated, are houses belonging to Sheik Hojel Alhassan, Bitwoded Woldetsedik Goshu, first mayor of Addis Ababa, and the first municipality.