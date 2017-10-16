Angola: Governor Recommends Further Research On Life of Cunene Kings

Ondjiva — The need for further research on the life and work of the kings of Cunene province, with a view to passing on to the next generations, was defended Sunday by the provincial governor, Kundi Paihama, in Ombala-Yo-Mungo commune, Ombadja municipality.

Speaking about the activities that marked the 61-year anniversary of the death of Ombala-Ya-Nalueke king, Daniel Mutumbulwa, the governor said it was necessary to conduct a thorough investigation and dissemination of the role played by the kings in the province.

"Academicians should work to obtain new elements as an added value in preserving and disseminating our local culture, habits and customs in order to keep history alive", he said.

He explained that more effort must be made so that history is not forgotten, so that the population, especially the youth and children, can know the importance of the role played by the sovereigns.

Kundi Paihama stressed that this day is very significant for the new generations and should be further publicized for portraying the history of King Daniel Muumbulwa, among others, who in the past contributed to the defense of the sovereignty of their peoples from Portuguese colonial judgment.