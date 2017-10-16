16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Progresso DA Lunda Sul Win, Rekindle Hope to Remain in Top Division

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — Progresso da Lunda Sul team last Sunday in Mangueiras Municipal Stadium, in the eastern Lunda Sul Province's Saurimo City, received and beat by 1-0 the Recreativo da Caála squad, at the 27th round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017).

With this win, Progresso da Lunda Sul rekindle their hope to remain in Girabola, when there are three rounds left for the end of the championship.

The game was played on closed doors due to the punishment received by Progresso da Lunda Sul in the 25th round game, in which their supporters had a negative behaviour, causing the federation to penalise Progresso with three games without public.

The first half of the match was dull due to the fact that both teams seemed to be studying each other rather than focus on attack moves and seriously try to score.

The goal came about in minute 35 of the match, through a header by Shileshi.

Although the second half became more exciting, with the two teams trying hard to score, no more goal came about.

With this result, Progresso da Lunda Sul have 26 points, while Recreativo da Caála have 42 in the sixth position.

Angola

Economy Diversification Demands Major Investment in Agriculture

The country's economic diversification process necessarily demands major investment in agriculture, be it in technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.