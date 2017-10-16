Saurimo — Progresso da Lunda Sul team last Sunday in Mangueiras Municipal Stadium, in the eastern Lunda Sul Province's Saurimo City, received and beat by 1-0 the Recreativo da Caála squad, at the 27th round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017).

With this win, Progresso da Lunda Sul rekindle their hope to remain in Girabola, when there are three rounds left for the end of the championship.

The game was played on closed doors due to the punishment received by Progresso da Lunda Sul in the 25th round game, in which their supporters had a negative behaviour, causing the federation to penalise Progresso with three games without public.

The first half of the match was dull due to the fact that both teams seemed to be studying each other rather than focus on attack moves and seriously try to score.

The goal came about in minute 35 of the match, through a header by Shileshi.

Although the second half became more exciting, with the two teams trying hard to score, no more goal came about.

With this result, Progresso da Lunda Sul have 26 points, while Recreativo da Caála have 42 in the sixth position.