Liberia: Weah Maintains Lead

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Sunday released more provisional results in the October 10, 2017 presidential and representative elections.

The latest results show that Ambassador George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is still maintaining comfortable lead, ahead of his closest rival, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai of the ruling Unity Party.

NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah said of the one million, five hundred-fifty thousand, nine hundred twenty-three votes counted so far, representing 95.6 percent of polling places, Ambassador Weah received 572,453 votes, representing 39.0 percent.

He said Ambassador Boakai of the ruling Unity Party received 427,550 votes, accounting for 29.1 percent.

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine of Liberty Party is said to have received 144,359 votes, representing 9.8 percent.

The NEC boss further said of the votes counted so far, Mr. Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) received 104,127 votes, representing 7.1 percent, while Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Movement for Reconstruction and Development got 102,564 votes, accounting for 7.0 percent.

According to Cllr. Korkoyah, businessman Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP) received 22,823 votes, representing 1.6 percent.

As for Dr. Mills Jones of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), he received 12, 270 votes, accounting for 0.8 percent.

The NEC Chairman further said the only female presidential candidate, Madam Macdella Cooper of Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) received 11,283 votes, representing 0.8 percent, while Dr. H. Boima Fahnbulleh of Liberia's People's Party (LPP) got 11,146 votes, accounting for 0.8 percent.

Independent candidate Oscar Cooper is said to have received 9,805, representing 0.7 percent, while MacDonald Wento of United People Party (UPP) receiving 8,614 votes, accounting for 0.6 percent.

Cllr. Korkoyah disclosed that Mr. Simeon Freeman for the Movement for Progress Change (MPC) received 6,290 votes, representing 0.4 percent, while Dr. Isaac Wiles got 6,168 accounting for 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the NEC Chairman said final results will be released the next time the commission will be announcing results.