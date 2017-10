Luanda — Bengo's Domant FC won the title of the National second division championship on Sunday, after beating Casa Militar do Cuando Cubango by 3-1 in a final match at Luanda?s Coqueiros Stadium.

The goals of Bengo's Domant FC were scored by Sigui, Abel and Nelo, while Mussa netted for Casa Militar.

Domant FC, Casa Militar and Sporting of Cabinda will Play the first division championship in 2018.