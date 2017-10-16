16 October 2017

Tanzania: Zari, Diamond Platinumz Rekindle Lost Love in Zanzibar - Video

Zari posted a video of herself and cheating partner Diamond Platinumz having a good time in Zanzibar, days after she had deleted pictures of the musician on her Instagram and also unfollowed him.
By Naira Habib

Bongo musician Diamond Platinumz and his Ugandan socialite girlfriend Zari Hassan are in Zanzibar to repair a love relationship that broke up after claims of cheating

Zari posted a video of the two having a good time in Zanzibar, days after she had deleted pictures of the muician on her Instagram and also unfollowed him.

Zari over the weekend arrived in Tanzania to a queenly reception for the launch of a furniture store opening. She was received by Diamond's bodyguard.

The musician's mother Bi Sandra wrote a sweet message on Instgaram welcoming her to Tanzania.

Zari's video showed the couple all affectionate to each other. It starts with the two walking from their hotel to a waiting car to take them to the famous food market on the island.

Diamond is seen paying extra attention to Zari, even going as far as playing the gentleman of opening the car door for her.

The two in the company of their bodyguards were swamped by fans who wanted to take pictures with them.

Night life in Zanzibar... . #ForozaniFoodMarket. Work smart, go out and play hard!

A post shared by Zari (@zarithebosslady) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

